$19.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will post $19.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.97 billion and the highest is $19.11 billion. Intel posted sales of $16.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $73.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.40 billion to $74.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.04 billion to $77.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

INTC stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 978.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after buying an additional 4,814,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after buying an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

