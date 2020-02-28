190,417 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Value Partner Investments Inc.

Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 190,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $34,375,000. Union Pacific makes up 4.3% of Value Partner Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,045,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,441. The company has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

