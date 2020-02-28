197,461 Shares in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 197,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of E*TRADE Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,775,000 after purchasing an additional 469,538 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,176,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,597,000 after purchasing an additional 216,252 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,350 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,721,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,669 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,594,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETFC shares. Compass Point downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.19.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 629,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,148. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

