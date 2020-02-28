$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) will post $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.12 billion. Dana reported sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

DAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,077,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dana by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,997,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dana by 1,328,341.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,036,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dana by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,040,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,673,000 after acquiring an additional 906,329 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAN opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.29. Dana has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

