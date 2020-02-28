$2.26 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to report sales of $2.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 million to $2.77 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $12.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $14.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 million to $15.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.94 million, with estimates ranging from $1.12 million to $15.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASND. ValuEngine cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $130.02 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $145.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average of $118.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,773,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,185,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $582,265,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,260,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,396,000 after purchasing an additional 136,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,318,000 after purchasing an additional 926,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

