$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to report $2.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $10.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $11.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $12.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $10,060,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,202 shares of company stock valued at $28,521,767 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,824 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,454,000 after acquiring an additional 256,753 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,688,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

