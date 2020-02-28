$2.68 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) will announce $2.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.30 million and the highest is $3.00 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $22.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.30 million to $46.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $58.87 million, with estimates ranging from $35.50 million to $79.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

KALA opened at $5.86 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $222.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

