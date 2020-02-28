$2.92 Billion in Sales Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report sales of $2.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.99 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,041 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,704,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,229,000 after purchasing an additional 620,424 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,268,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,565,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,441,000 after purchasing an additional 556,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,537,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $46.23 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

