21,064 Shares in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Bought by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,112,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,467,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,798,000 after buying an additional 610,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GDS by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after buying an additional 320,491 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after buying an additional 193,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after buying an additional 183,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $58.51 on Friday. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -106.38 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on GDS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

