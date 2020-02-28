22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Short Interest Down 12.0% in February

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,540,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the January 30th total of 18,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 28,514 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 132,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37,725 shares in the last quarter.

22nd Century Group stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

