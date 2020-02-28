23,178 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Bought by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up approximately 2.6% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 102,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.41 per share, with a total value of $12,776,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $112,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 748,409 shares of company stock valued at $98,291,424 and sold 2,734 shares valued at $356,066. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,328,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $104.86 and a 12 month high of $152.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

