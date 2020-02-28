23,221 Shares in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Principia Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 223.6% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 545,906 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,898,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Principia Biopharma by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Principia Biopharma by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 43,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Principia Biopharma by 1,693.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:PRNB opened at $63.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.22 and a beta of 1.39. Principia Biopharma Inc has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $75.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRNB. ValuEngine lowered Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

In related news, insider Dolca Thomas sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $425,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,298,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.