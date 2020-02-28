254,892 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Bought by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 254,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

NLOK traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. 14,063,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,956,854. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.