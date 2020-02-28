$262.94 Million in Sales Expected for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) will report sales of $262.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.87 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $173.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.26. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,900 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 76,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 279,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

