26,846 Shares in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Bought by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,846 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of SE stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Sea Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

