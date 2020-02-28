$305.20 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) to announce sales of $305.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300.30 million to $310.10 million. U.S. Silica posted sales of $378.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Silica.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $339.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.72 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 155.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $359.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.74. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is -39.06%.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.