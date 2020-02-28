307,709 Shares in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Acquired by Vivaldi Asset Management LLC

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 307,709 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,789,000. InterXion makes up approximately 8.2% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of InterXion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INXN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in InterXion by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in InterXion by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in InterXion by 8.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in InterXion in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterXion alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INXN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of InterXion stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $84.89. 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,378. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.57, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average is $84.11. InterXion Holding NV has a 52-week low of $61.66 and a 52-week high of $102.66.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN).

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.