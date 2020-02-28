3,266 Shares in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Acquired by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,684,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,445,000 after purchasing an additional 898,188 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,275,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 917,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,224,000 after purchasing an additional 546,851 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,019,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,481,000 after purchasing an additional 471,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 532,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after purchasing an additional 220,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES stock opened at $321.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $361.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.36.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.