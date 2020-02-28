33,420 Shares in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Purchased by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. StoneCo makes up approximately 1.0% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 192,178.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,746 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 53.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the third quarter worth about $7,616,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 183,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 84,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in StoneCo during the third quarter worth about $5,957,000. 38.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51.

STNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

