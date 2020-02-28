$35.07 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report sales of $35.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.20 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $37.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $145.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.70 million to $146.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $151.83 million, with estimates ranging from $150.70 million to $153.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $38.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $511.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

