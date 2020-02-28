37,040 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000. Albemarle makes up approximately 0.1% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Albemarle from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.73.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

