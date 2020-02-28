39,289 Shares in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Ellington Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,868,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 928,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,026,000 after purchasing an additional 301,321 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFC opened at $17.03 on Friday. Ellington Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 70.03 and a current ratio of 70.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 98.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

