39,411 Shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.16.

Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. 23,321,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,021,608. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.26. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

