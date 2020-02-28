$397.42 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce sales of $397.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $398.96 million. Atlassian posted sales of $309.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.64, a P/E/G ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.27 and its 200-day moving average is $131.01. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $99.77 and a 52-week high of $156.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,593,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,818,000 after purchasing an additional 297,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,081,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,899,000 after purchasing an additional 630,125 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,587,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,773,000 after purchasing an additional 540,645 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,402,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,817,000 after purchasing an additional 68,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,383,000 after purchasing an additional 108,091 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

