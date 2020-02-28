3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,703 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 23,776 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of 3D Systems worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 935,595 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,010 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,160 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

3D Systems stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,624. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

