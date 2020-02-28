3D Systems’ (DDD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the 3D printing company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of DDD opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.29.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,433,667 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,045,000 after purchasing an additional 114,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,739 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 51,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 935,595 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 892,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 74,006 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

