$4.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) to report sales of $4.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.07 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $4.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.63 billion to $16.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.39 billion to $17.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $939,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,794 shares of company stock worth $1,504,082. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 37.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

