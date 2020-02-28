$4.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. Teekay Tankers posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,007.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $9.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.64 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TNK traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,017. The stock has a market cap of $493.48 million, a PE ratio of -69.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $25.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

