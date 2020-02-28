$4.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) to post sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.59 billion and the lowest is $4.50 billion. Canadian Natural Resources posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year sales of $17.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.38 billion to $17.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.60 billion to $19.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.