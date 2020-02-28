$42.96 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) will post sales of $42.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.79 million and the highest is $43.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $39.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $178.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $176.96 million to $179.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $193.37 million, with estimates ranging from $189.60 million to $197.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of FCPT opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,970,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,389 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.