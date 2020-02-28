42,897 Shares in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.42% of Liberty Braves Group Series A at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in the third quarter valued at about $2,687,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 206.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Braves Group Series A news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.56 per share, for a total transaction of $35,472.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on BATRA. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Braves Group Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $30.16.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

