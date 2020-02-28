$449.47 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce $449.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $447.00 million to $455.00 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $476.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 273.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $29.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.