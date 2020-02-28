$47.09 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) to post $47.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.86 million and the lowest is $45.70 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit reported sales of $45.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full-year sales of $190.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.91 million to $195.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $196.22 million, with estimates ranging from $191.22 million to $201.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.86 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 44.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRET. Compass Point lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRET. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

IRET opened at $73.48 on Friday. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $906.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.