4NEW Price Hits $0.0003 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One 4NEW token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Exrates and IDEX. 4NEW has a total market cap of $15,515.00 and $1,460.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 4NEW has traded 36.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.53 or 0.02484974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00217970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00048260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00129474 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Exrates, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

