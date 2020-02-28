$500.75 Million in Sales Expected for Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) to announce $500.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.38 million and the highest is $570.00 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $519.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGI. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,001,000.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.35. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.