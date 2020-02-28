509,046 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Value Partner Investments Inc.

Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 509,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,501,000. United Parcel Service accounts for about 7.5% of Value Partner Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Value Partner Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of United Parcel Service at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.49. 11,497,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

