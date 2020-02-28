53,423 Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $6.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.88. The stock had a trading volume of 114,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,236. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $180.73 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.69.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

