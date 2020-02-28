$54.67 Million in Sales Expected for Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) to report sales of $54.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.14 million and the lowest is $54.20 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $53.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $227.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $230.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $245.99 million, with estimates ranging from $243.70 million to $248.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $54.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million.

OBNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their target price on Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 2,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,278 shares of company stock valued at $558,083. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 53,063 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 513.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 577,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $788.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

