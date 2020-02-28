$541.61 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) will post $541.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $564.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $524.72 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $436.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

PEAK stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

