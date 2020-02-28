54,132 Shares in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) Purchased by Vivaldi Asset Management LLC

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,000. The Medicines accounts for approximately 1.5% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Medicines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Medicines by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in The Medicines by 1,156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The Medicines by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDCO remained flat at $$84.90 during trading hours on Friday. The Medicines Company has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital cut shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Svb Leerink cut shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

