58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Short Interest Down 16.3% in February

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the January 30th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 794,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

WUBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet raised 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.66.

58.com stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. 58.com has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $74.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in 58.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 58.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in 58.com during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in 58.com during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in 58.com during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 62.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

