59,102 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,000. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 9.0% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 18,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

NYSE BABA opened at $205.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

