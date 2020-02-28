5G Networks Limited (ASX:5GN) Insider Joseph Demase Acquires 5,000,000 Shares

5G Networks Limited (ASX:5GN) insider Joseph Demase acquired 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$1,500,000.00 ($1,063,829.79).

ASX 5GN traded down A$0.05 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting A$0.81 ($0.57). The stock had a trading volume of 890,123 shares. 5G Networks Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.59 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of A$1.72 ($1.22). The firm has a market cap of $53.12 million and a P/E ratio of -15.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

Get 5G Networks alerts:

5G Networks Company Profile

5G Networks Limited provides high speed network and the cloud infrastructure services in Australia. It offers various services, including integrated fiber and wireless network, cloud infrastructure, high speed unlimited Internet access, wholesale cloud, redundancy, virtual private network, business phone systems, managed services, and consulting services.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for 5G Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5G Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.