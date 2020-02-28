5N Plus Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised 5N Plus from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE VNP opened at C$2.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.24. The firm has a market cap of $185.15 million and a PE ratio of 30.29. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$1.92 and a twelve month high of C$3.83.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

