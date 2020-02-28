5N Plus Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

VNP opened at C$2.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $185.15 million and a P/E ratio of 30.29. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.92 and a 1-year high of C$3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.78.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.