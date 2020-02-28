$609.22 Million in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post $609.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $625.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $584.31 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $432.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,011.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $342,573.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WGO opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

