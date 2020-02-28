630,361 Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Acquired by Value Partner Investments Inc.

Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 630,361 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $52,446,000. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up 6.6% of Value Partner Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Value Partner Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 130,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 66,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CM traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $76.07. 1,128,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.0955 per share. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

