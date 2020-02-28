63,332 Shares in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 116.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

CWI opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.