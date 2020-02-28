6,851 Shares in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.46.

ANTM stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $257.09. 2,983,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,408. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

