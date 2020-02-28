$692.05 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post sales of $692.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $682.41 million. Donaldson posted sales of $703.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NYSE DCI opened at $46.38 on Friday. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,737,000 after acquiring an additional 62,007 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 67,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

